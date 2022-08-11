SVB Leerink Boosts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $5.50

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,169,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,059,193.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,097 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

