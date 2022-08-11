SVB Leerink Weighs in on Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

