Swap Market Capitalization Tops $102,337.48 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $102,337.48 and approximately $23.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,596,285 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.