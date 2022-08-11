Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 1,264,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SWMAF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 717,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

