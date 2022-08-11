Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 168.1% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.51. 53,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,293. Symrise has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

