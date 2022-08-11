Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,598. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

