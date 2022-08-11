Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $351,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

