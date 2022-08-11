Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.
Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $351,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $339,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
