Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance
THYCY remained flat at $3.78 on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.
About Taiheiyo Cement
