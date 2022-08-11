Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance

THYCY remained flat at $3.78 on Thursday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Get Taiheiyo Cement alerts:

About Taiheiyo Cement

(Get Rating)

See Also

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.