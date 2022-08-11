Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $176.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

