Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY22 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

