Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

TH stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 34.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 215,259 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

