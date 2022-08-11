TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.46. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 1,610 shares traded.
TAT Technologies Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.44.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 7.18%.
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
