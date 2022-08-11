Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 412.65 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.00). 2,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.07).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 404.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 438.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of £244.12 million and a PE ratio of 2,760.00.

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

Tatton Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is 76.67%.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.