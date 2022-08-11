Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Decreased by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home comprises about 2.0% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,106. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

