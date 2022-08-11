TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$76.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 1,875,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,160,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 509,169 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

