TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$76.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.
TC Energy Price Performance
Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 1,875,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TC Energy (TRP)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.