TD Securities Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

