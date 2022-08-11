TD Securities Boosts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to $86.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 65.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of LIMAF stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.30.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

