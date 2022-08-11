TD Securities Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$86.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Linamar stock traded up C$6.00 on Thursday, hitting C$66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.95. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,589,613.12. Also, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,002,295.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,307,095. Insiders have acquired 178,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,983 in the last ninety days.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

