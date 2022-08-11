TD Securities Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$38.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRQ. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

TRQ opened at C$33.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$38.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

