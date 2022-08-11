TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.75.

SNX opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $2,646,825. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

