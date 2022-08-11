Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TCKRF remained flat at $31.71 during trading hours on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.
Teck Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.