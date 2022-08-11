Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCKRF remained flat at $31.71 during trading hours on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

