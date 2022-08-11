Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 93,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

TLSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

