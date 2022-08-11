Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target to $2.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Party City Holdco Stock Performance
Shares of PRTY opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Party City Holdco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 373,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 169.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,598 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Party City Holdco by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 242,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Party City Holdco
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
