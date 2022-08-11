Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Party City Holdco Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Party City Holdco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Party City Holdco’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Party City Holdco Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 373,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,598 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 242,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

