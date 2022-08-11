TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.01. 1,062,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,323. TELUS has a one year low of C$27.34 and a one year high of C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.