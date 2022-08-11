Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059. Temenos has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $168.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57.

Temenos Dividend Announcement

About Temenos

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.