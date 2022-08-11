Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 446.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

TNYA stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

