Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,598. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
