Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $3,317,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $266.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,916. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

