Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

ISRG stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.12. 27,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,309. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

