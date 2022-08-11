Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

BX traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.83. 46,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

