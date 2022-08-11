Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $843,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.36. 27,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

