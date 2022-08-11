Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.05. 12,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,901. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.