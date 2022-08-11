Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBS remained flat at $15.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

