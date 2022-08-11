Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen Sells 2,500 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,859,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,664,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

