The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 0.8% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 98,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.08.

ALL traded up $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $127.72. 44,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,555. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

