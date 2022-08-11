The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allstate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
