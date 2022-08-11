The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Michael J. Anderson Sells 2,374 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 179.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 357,848 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $15,102,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Andersons by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

