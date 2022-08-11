The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AREN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The Arena Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $187.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Arena Group during the first quarter worth $1,612,000.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

