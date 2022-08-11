The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 45.2% in July

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance
SRV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
