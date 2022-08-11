The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Down 45.2% in July

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRV stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

