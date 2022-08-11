The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $8.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,072.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063 over the last ninety days. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

