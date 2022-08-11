The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $15.50

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.50 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900,516 shares of company stock worth $10,537,583. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.