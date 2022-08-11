The Hackett Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,504. The company has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group



The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

