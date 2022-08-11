The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) SVP Scott R. Lewis Sells 2,558 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

HIG opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 419,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 274.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.