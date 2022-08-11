The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lowered by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.