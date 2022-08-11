The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.
The India Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of IFN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 89,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,050. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.
The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
