The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IFN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 89,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,050. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The India Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The India Fund by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The India Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

