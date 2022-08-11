The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.07

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.07 and traded as low as $45.03. The InterGroup shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 7,109 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut The InterGroup from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 0.57.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.