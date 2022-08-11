The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

