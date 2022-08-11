The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BATRA opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

