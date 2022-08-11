The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 0.9 %
BATRA opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.