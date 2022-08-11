The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth about $21,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $579.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

